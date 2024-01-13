Puri Heritage Corridor Project inauguration on January 17: Rituals begin, security heightened as heavy rush expected
Rituals for the grand opening of the Sreemandir Parikrama Prakalpa in Puri have started. The 'Maha Yagna' will begin on January 15.
Rituals for the grand opening of the Sreemandir Parikrama Prakalpa or temple heritage corridor project have started in Puri today, Saturday. Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb has also invited priests for the 'Maha Yagna' which will begin on January 15.
