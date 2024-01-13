Rituals for the grand opening of the Sreemandir Parikrama Prakalpa or temple heritage corridor project have started in Puri today, Saturday. Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb has also invited priests for the 'Maha Yagna' which will begin on January 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deb on Friday invited the priests in the traditional way with betel nuts at his palace ‘Sri Nahar’. This will be followed by rituals 'Ankuropan' and 'Ankur Puja' on Saturday and 'Yajna Adhibas' on Sunday, PTI reported.

On January 15, an 'Akhand Deepa' will be placed at the site where the three-day yagna will be performed by priests. The puja rituals will culminate on January 17 when Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will walk through the corridor in the afternoon, declaring it open for devotees.

A podium is being built at Utterparswa Mutt from where the CM will address the devotees. Also, a performance by cultural troupes and traditional blowing of conch shells will take place on the occasion.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has also invited representatives from 90 religious shrines and institutions across the country to attend the mega function on January 17.

Security tightened in Puri Five-layer security arrangements have been put in place in Puri, said officials who anticipated a huge turnout of around five lakh devotees in the inaugural ceremony of the temple heritage corridor project on January 17.

Expecting a heavy rush to the temple town, a strict vigil is being kept across the coastal town, at the 12th-century shrine and the beach area, they said as quoted by PTI.

A senior police officer said rath Yatra-like security arrangements have been made in Puri. IG (central range) Ashish Singh and Puri Superintendent of Police Kanwar Vishal Singh on Friday briefed the police officers about their duties and responsibilities.

A large number of security personnel will be deployed in and around the temple, while special security coverage will be provided to the VVIPs.

More than 44 platoons of police, with one platoon comprising 30 personnel, have been deployed to provide security, maintain law and order, and manage traffic in the town from January 12 to 16, the IG said, adding 45 police officers will supervise the arrangements.

Security personnel have been deployed inside the temple to ensure smooth ‘darshan’ while an adequate number of personnel will also be deployed at the four gates of the temple, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

