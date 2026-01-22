Puri Jagannath temple bomb threat a hoax, Odisha man arrested: Spurned lover used fake profile to trap woman, say police

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Puri district of Odisha for purportedly establishing a fraudulent social media account using the identity of a woman who turned down his advances and publishing a post that threatened to destroy the sacred Jagannath temple.

The accused, identified as Pratik Mishra, a local of the coastal city, was taken into custody late on Wednesday evening, the police said.

On 11 January, Mishra allegedly created a deceptive social media profile mirroring a woman who had recently declined his request for a relationship. He subsequently uploaded a message vowing to bomb the shrine and a local retail centre, as well as target BJD lawmaker Subhasish Khuntia, investigators said. Mishra admitted to the offences and informed investigators that his objective was to implicate the woman in a criminal investigation.

Puri SP Prateek Singh said security cover was increased near the temple following the discovery of the online threat.

"Devotees entering the temple are being properly checked," the SP said.

Khuntia, in the meantime, asserted that he was contacted by an unidentified contact several days earlier, who insisted on a payment of ₹10 lakh. The individual also pressured him to step down from his parliamentary position.

AI videos of Lord Jagannath surface, SJTA files police complaint In another development, officials at the Jagannath shrine in Puri have initiated a formal police complaint against a social media user for distributing AI-produced images and clips of Lord Jagannath that spread rapidly, causing significant indignation among the faithful.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) filed the complaint at the Singhadwar police precinct on Monday, targeting a profile titled 'vishvrajcreation' for purportedly sharing an offensive depiction of the deity across digital platforms.

As per the grievance registered by the shrine's special security officer, the AI-generated material has damaged the spiritual feelings of followers and ignited bitterness. One specific video shows milk being cascaded over Lord Jagannath outside the Puri structure using a construction crane — a completely manufactured and impractical portrayal with zero foundation in traditional rituals, noted Jagannath heritage specialist Bhaskar Mishra.

Mishra remarked that these fraudulent graphics have profoundly wounded the emotions of Lord Jagannath's worshippers. Shrine representatives mentioned that although there have been previous cases of illicit photography and the sharing of footage from within the complex, this marked the first instance in which artificial intelligence was employed to produce media that disrespected the deity.

