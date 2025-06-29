Puri Rath Yatra stampede: Cops suspended, Collector and SP transferred; eyewitnesses reveal lapses | 10 points

Puri Rath Yatra stampede: Following the death of three people and injuries to 50 others in the stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri on Sunday, Odisha CM Mohan Majhi ordered the transfer of district collector, SP and suspended two DCPs.
The Odisha government also announced ₹25 lakh ex-gratia each to the next of kin of the deceased.
Sunday's tragedy reportedly marks the first time that such a fatal incident has occurred near the Gundicha Temple during Rath Yatra. Some eyewitnesses also told news agencies that there were lapses in crowd management.
The stampede occurred around 4 am when hundreds of devotees had gathered outside Puri's Gundicha Temple. Chaos ensued when two trucks carrying materials for rituals entered the crowded spot near the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.
5. Terming the “negligence” leading to the stampede as “unpardonable”, Odisha CM ordered the transfer of District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain, SP Agrawal and suspended two DCPs. Khurda District Collector Chanchal Rana has been appointed as the new collector of Puri. Agrawal will be replaced by Pinak Mishra as Puri SP.
6. Several eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and poor crowd control. A local resident, Swadhin Kumar Panda, said: “I was near the temple till around 11:30 PM last night, and the management was clearly lacking. A separate route was created for VIPs, while common devotees were asked to leave from a much farther exit. As a result, people began leaving through the entrance itself, which only worsened the crowding.”
7. Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati termed the stampede as an “unfortunate” event. “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the unfortunate stampede at Saradhabali, Puri. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” he posted on X.
8. Puri's titular king Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb expressed shock over the stampede and appealed to the Odisha government to “carry out a prompt and comprehensive inquiry regarding this most unfortunate incident, and take proper and immediate steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.”
9. A number of political leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik condoled the deaths in the stampede. Several other leaders also took aim at the state government, criticising the lack of adequate arrangements for managing the Rath Yatra crowd.
10. Condoling the loss of lives in the stampede Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said protecting lives is paramount and any lapse in this responsibility is unacceptable.
