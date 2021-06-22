The Puri police has made elaborate arrangements for a devotee-less celebration of the upcoming 'Devasnana Purnima' (bathing rituals) on June 24, a festival ahead of Lord Jagannath's annual Ratha Yatra on July 12. The police appealed to the public to cooperate with it as the state government has announced that all the rituals of Lord Jagannath falling in the months of June and July, would be held without devotees physical participation in order to check spread of COVID-19 infection.

The police said it will impose restrictions as per the law to prevent any kind of congregation during the June 24 event. This would the second year in a row when the government has announced to conduct a devotee-less car festival due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Devasnana festival, which falls on Thursday this year, is observed on the full moon day in Jyestha month of the Hindu calendar. The deities are bathed in 108 pitchers of water drawn from a particular well inside the temple premises following which the trinity- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath- fall sick due to heavy bathing and remain in "Anasar" (sick) room before the ratha yatra. Police has divided the town into six zones.

Three layers of cordons have been put up for smooth facilitation of the movement of the 'sevayats' (servitors), prevent unauthorised movement of any person and vehicle diversion, police said. "Detailed briefing of all officers as per police arrangements has been done for the Devasnana Purnima. "Puri Police is fully prepared for the auspicious occasion," it tweeted.

Fifteen CCTV cameras have been put up for close surveillance. Section 144 of CrPC will remain in place around the Shree Jagannath Temple in designated areas, they said. Five additional superintendents of police, 23 deputy SPs, 41 inspectors, 150 officers and 35 platoons of police force will ensure complete compliance of the standard operation procedure (SOP) for COVID, it said.

Contingency plan has been prepared to prevent any convenience to the public for any medical emergency, according to police. It underlined that no violation of any SOP would be allowed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

