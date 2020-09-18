Puri says pre-Covid figures returning as 1.16 lakh passengers fly on Thursday

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said the domestic aviation sector is nearly witnessing pre-coronavirus figures return with 1.16 lakh passengers flying on Thursday.

"Domestic civil aviation operations continue smoothly. With 1,16,398 passengers on 17th Sept 2020, we are slowly flying towards the Pre-COVID figures. More than 9.1 million passengers have now flown since operations recommenced on 25 May 2020," said Puri.

Ministry of Civil Aviation said a total of 2,759 flight movements took place across the country on 17 September and that over 2.33 lakh footfalls were recorded at airports across the country on 17 September.

1,376 flight arrivals took place across the country on 17 September, the ministry said.

Airports Authority of India said on Twitter that a total of 31,861 passengers flew across the country from northern India on 17 September, making it "one of the progressive days" for AAI's northern region airports since the resumption of domestic flights on 25 May.

AAI also said that over 9,400 passengers travelled through the north east region’s airports through 114 flights on 17 September.

The government had earlier this month allowed airlines to sell seats up to 60% of their seat capacity on domestic flights.

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

All airlines in India have taken cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts, leave without pay or firings of employees in order to conserve cash.

Air India has incurred a net loss of about ₹2,570 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21 as compared to a net loss of ₹785 crore sustained in the corresponding period a year ago.

India's largest airline IndiGo had in July declared a net loss of ₹2,884.3 crore for the first quarter of 2020-21. IndiGo currently has a share of around 60% in the domestic air passenger market.

