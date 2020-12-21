Puri-Surat Express train derails after hitting elephant in Odisha

Puri-Surat Express Train derailed after hitting an elephant between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations of Sambalpur in Odisha at 2.04 am today, says East Coast Railway.

Six wheels of the train engine derailed following the accident. As per reports, nobody is injured in the incident and all passengers are safe.

The Surat-bound train had departed from Puri at 7.45 pm on Sunday.

