OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Puri-Surat Express train derails after hitting elephant in Odisha
Puri-Surat Express Train derailed after hitting an elephant. (ANI)
Puri-Surat Express Train derailed after hitting an elephant. (ANI)

Puri-Surat Express train derails after hitting elephant in Odisha

1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2020, 09:03 AM IST Staff Writer

The Surat-bound train had departed from Puri at 7.45 pm on Sunday

Puri-Surat Express Train derailed after hitting an elephant between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations of Sambalpur in Odisha at 2.04 am today, says East Coast Railway.

Six wheels of the train engine derailed following the accident. As per reports, nobody is injured in the incident and all passengers are safe.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Police personnel check vehicles along a highway on the Haryana-Rajasthan border to stop farmers from joining protests in Delhi.

Delhi traffic update: Tikri, Singhu, Dhansa borders closed; check alternate routes

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Matthew Cooper sketches out a face as he begins a triptych of murals on the Old Indianapolis City Hall, Monday, June 8, 2020. During protests after George Floyd’s death, the streets of countless major cities became temporary galleries of artwork conveying collective pain and anger. But as these ephemeral artworks began to come down or be wiped from walls, patchworks of artists and activists rushed to preserve them. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

The unfinished business of office diversity training

5 min read . 10:09 AM IST
The country's land and sea ports will also close for a week.

Saudi Arabia suspends all international flights over covid variant fears

1 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Boxes containing the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

US administered 556,208 vaccine shots in first week

1 min read . 09:58 AM IST

The Surat-bound train had departed from Puri at 7.45 pm on Sunday.

More details awaited

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout