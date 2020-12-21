Puri-Surat Express train derails after hitting elephant in Odisha

Puri-Surat Express train derails after hitting elephant in Odisha1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
The Surat-bound train had departed from Puri at 7.45 pm on Sunday
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Surat-bound train had departed from Puri at 7.45 pm on Sunday
Puri-Surat Express Train derailed after hitting an elephant between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations of Sambalpur in Odisha at 2.04 am today, says East Coast Railway.
Puri-Surat Express Train derailed after hitting an elephant between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations of Sambalpur in Odisha at 2.04 am today, says East Coast Railway.
Six wheels of the train engine derailed following the accident. As per reports, nobody is injured in the incident and all passengers are safe.
Six wheels of the train engine derailed following the accident. As per reports, nobody is injured in the incident and all passengers are safe.
The Surat-bound train had departed from Puri at 7.45 pm on Sunday.
More details awaited
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.