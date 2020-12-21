Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Puri-Surat Express train derails after hitting elephant in Odisha
Puri-Surat Express Train derailed after hitting an elephant.

Puri-Surat Express train derails after hitting elephant in Odisha

1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Staff Writer

The Surat-bound train had departed from Puri at 7.45 pm on Sunday

Puri-Surat Express Train derailed after hitting an elephant between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations of Sambalpur in Odisha at 2.04 am today, says East Coast Railway.

Puri-Surat Express Train derailed after hitting an elephant between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations of Sambalpur in Odisha at 2.04 am today, says East Coast Railway.

Six wheels of the train engine derailed following the accident. As per reports, nobody is injured in the incident and all passengers are safe.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi traffic update: Tikri, Singhu, Dhansa borders closed; check alternate routes

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST

The unfinished business of office diversity training

5 min read . 10:09 AM IST

Saudi Arabia suspends all international flights over covid variant fears

1 min read . 10:15 AM IST

US administered 556,208 vaccine shots in first week

1 min read . 09:58 AM IST

Six wheels of the train engine derailed following the accident. As per reports, nobody is injured in the incident and all passengers are safe.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi traffic update: Tikri, Singhu, Dhansa borders closed; check alternate routes

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST

The unfinished business of office diversity training

5 min read . 10:09 AM IST

Saudi Arabia suspends all international flights over covid variant fears

1 min read . 10:15 AM IST

US administered 556,208 vaccine shots in first week

1 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Surat-bound train had departed from Puri at 7.45 pm on Sunday.

More details awaited

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.