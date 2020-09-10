Puri to review ongoing development work at Darbhanga, Deoghar airports tomorrow

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will visit the airports at Darbhanga and Deoghar on Saturday to review the ongoing development work, according to an official statement.

"The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is developing these airports. With the operationalisation of these airports, air connectivity of the region will be improved," the statement by the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is developing these airports. With the operationalisation of these airports, air connectivity of the region will be improved," the statement by the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Thursday.

The AAI is developing the civil enclave at Darbhanga airport in Bihar for commencement of passenger flight operations with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru under regional connectivity scheme 'Udan', the ministry noted.

Construction of Darbhanga airport's interim terminal building, which has an area of 1400 square metre, is complete, it said.

The Deoghar airport in Jharkhand is being developed by the AAI in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the state government.

"The development of (Deoghar) airport with a project cost of ₹401.34 crore is underway and will be completed very soon," the ministry noted.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.