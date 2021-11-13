Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Puri's Jagannath temple receives record cash as secret donations

Puri's Jagannath temple receives record cash as secret donations

The Jagannath Temple
1 min read . 04:52 PM IST Livemint

  • This is the highest donation received in nearly two years, since the beginning of the Covid pandemic

The Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri received a record 28 lakh in cash in the 'Hundi' — a secret donation chamber in the shrine, an official told PTI.

The temple received total 28,10,691 in cash, 550 mg gold and 61.70 g of silver in the 'Hundi' on 12 November (Friday). Friday was 'Anala Navami', a major festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu. 

"This is the highest donation received in nearly two years, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The amount was high because of the belief to make donations at the temple on the auspicious 'Anala Navami'," the official said.

The official said that on usual days 2.5-3 lakh in cash is received in the 'Hundi', set up inside the temple as per the Hundi Act, 1975. 

The official said it took five hours for five persons to count the notes and coins received on Friday. As more devotees are visiting the temple from across the country, the 'Hundi' of Lord Jagannatha has recorded a remarkable growth rate, he said. 

