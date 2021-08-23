The Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri reopened for all devotees on Monday after remaining shut for almost four months amid the Covid-restrictions. The Jagannath temple had reopened on August 12 in the first phase but only family members of the servitors were allowed inside the shrine.

The administration allowed residents of Puri to visit the temple in the second phase of the reopening on August 16.

Darshan timings

As per the standard operating procedure (SOP) by the state government, all devotees will be allowed to enter the shrine from 7am to 7pm from Monday to Friday.

Weekends closed

The temple will remain closed over weekends for workers to sanitise the premises and the administration will also keep the temple closed during the major festivals in order to avoid crowding.

Vaccine certificate

Devotees visiting the temple will be required to produce a certificate of full vaccination status or a negative Covid test report not older than 96 hours. They will also have to carry a government-issued identity card such as Aadhaar.

