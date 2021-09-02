Vistara on Thursday launched ‘Purple Ticket’ — a flexible gift card for travel on Vistara, that can be used by customers for themselves or for personal and corporate gifting.

The Purple Ticket is an e-card available for purchase on the Vistara website in increments starting from ₹250 up to ₹20,000, and can be customized for the recipient and the gifting occasion, the company said.

The card will be valid for 365 days from the date of purchase, and up to two Purple Ticket gift cards can be clubbed together for a single transaction on the airline’s website or mobile app.

“The Purple Ticket has been developed in collaboration with Qwikcilver, a Pine Labs company that specialises in gift card retail solutions and has been seamlessly integrated with the Amadeus Airline Platform," Vistara said.

Customers can also use the Purple Ticket to purchase air tickets as well as additional services such as preferred seat booking, lounge access, and excess baggage, apart from buying a ticket.

Gift cards are valid for redemption only on the Vistara website or mobile app for Vistara flights and ancillary services like Seats, Meals, Lounge, Excess Baggage, Wheelchair except for the products and services such as Hotels, Cars, Vistara Meet & Assist service and Vistara Getaways as available on Vistara website www.airvistara.com.

Gift cards are valid for both full and partial redemption. In case of partial redemption, balance amount would remain in the Gift Card till the validity period which d can be used for future transactions.

