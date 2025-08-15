Purses to slippers to utensils, life’s belongings swallowed by debris left by deadly Kishtwar cloudburst: Video

Kishtwar: After the deadly cloudburst in the Chositi village on 14 August, which triggered floods and landslides, chaotic scenes of physical and psychological trauma unfolded as lost purses, utensils, slippers, helmets and other life's belongings were swallowed by debris.

Shattered ribs, deep wounds filled with stones, blood-stained bodies, mud-filled lungs were among the severe injuries endured by pilgrims and security personnel caught in the devastating aftermath of a catastrophic cloudburst in the foothill village of Chositi.

For hours, locals, Army soldiers, and police worked tirelessly, digging victims out of the muddy terrain and carrying them on their backs to nearby hospitals. Many of the injured were unaware of the disaster that had struck.

The video shows a muddy, damaged handbag amidst a chaotic pile of debris, including broken wooden planks, tarpaulin, and other household items. It further reveals more destruction, with tangled ropes and what appears to be a white object, possibly a mattress or cushion, also covered in mud.

According to BJP leader and J&K assembly LoP Sunil Sharma, “The catastrophe is widespread in Chositi, the base camp for the Machail Yatra. You can see devastation, deaths and injuries everywhere. It is the worst situation, and the death toll could rise."

The scenes were deeply tragic as families wept uncontrollably, desperately searching for their missing relatives. Sharma and Kishtwar MLA Shugan Parihar stood alongside locals and security personnel, helping to carry the bodies of residents and pilgrims, arranging them along the roadside and covering them with white cloths, PTI reported.

Emotions ran high as Shugan Parihar comforted grieving women and girls, overwhelmed by the loss of their loved ones. Numerous injured and unconscious children were carried in arms to nearby hospitals, where immediate medical care, including IV drips, was provided on site.

How many are dead and injured in Kishtwar cloudburst incident? Kishtwar Additional Superintendent of Police Pradeep Singh told ANI, "45 have been confirmed dead, while over 100 injured have been shifted (for treatment). Many people are still feared missing. We will update as more missing people or dead bodies are found... Ambulance and local people are also working shoulder to shoulder with the police for the rescue operation... 8-10 of the deceased people were identified, and the identification process is going on..."

