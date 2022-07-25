Nine passengers died on the spot and over 16 passengers sustained injuries after a horrific accident took place when a speeding double-decker bus collided with a parked double-decker bus on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Monday morning at around 4 am, police said. The accident happened near Narendrapur Madraha village in the Loniktra police station area. Both the double-decker buses were going to Delhi from Sitamarhi and Supaul in Bihar.

