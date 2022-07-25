Nine passengers died on the spot and over dozen passengers sustained injuries after a speeding double-decker bus collided with a parked double-decker bus on the Purvanchal Expressway
Nine passengers died on the spot and over 16 passengers sustained injuries after a horrific accident took place when a speeding double-decker bus collided with a parked double-decker bus on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Monday morning at around 4 am, police said. The accident happened near Narendrapur Madraha village in the Loniktra police station area. Both the double-decker buses were going to Delhi from Sitamarhi and Supaul in Bihar.
According to a report in Hindustan, Volvo bus number UP 17 AT 1353 had left for Delhi on Sunday from Pupri town located on Janakpuri road in Sitamarhi (Bihar) district. The Volvo bus rammed into an already parked bus near Dayaram Purva village of Loni Katra police station area on Purvanchal Expressway at 4:00 in the morning of Monday.
Another bus number UP 81 DT 1580 was also going from Bihar to Delhi. The bus driver stopped the car near Dayaram Purva. A total of 9 people, including two women and a child, were killed in the accident.
The injured persons were admitted to CHC Haidergarh with those who sustained serious injuries being referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow, police said. The police and rescue team including ASP Manoj Pandey present on the spot, and relief and rescue work continues.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and extended condolences to the families of the victims who died in the accident.
