‘At 1:30 PM, the Purvanchal Expressway will be inaugurated. This project brings with it multiple benefits for UP’s economic and social progress,’ PM Modi tweeted
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district today. “Tomorrow is a special day for Uttar Pradesh’s growth trajectory. At 1:30 PM, the Purvanchal Expressway will be inaugurated. This project brings with it multiple benefits for UP’s economic and social progress," PM Modi tweeted.
Purvanchal Expressway inauguration today: All you need to know
1) The inauguration will be held at around 1:30 PM. After the inauguration, PM Modi will also witness an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 km long airstrip constructed on the Expressway in Sultanpur district
2) The 341 kilometre-long Purvanchal Expressway starts from village Chaudsarai, district Lucknow located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731) and ends at village Hydaria located on National Highway number 31, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border.
3) The expressway is 6-lane wide which can be expanded to 8-lane in future.
4) It is constructed at an estimated cost of about ₹22,500 crore.
5) The Purvanchal Expressway is set to give a boost to the economic development of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.
The project, has, however, sparked a war of words between the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), with both parties taking credit for constructing the project.
