Purvanchal expressway is to be linked with Varanasi–Azamgarh highway through a separate link road. UPEIDA is also constructing the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, which will connect Jaitpur village in Gorakhpur district with Purvanchal Expressway at Salarpur village in Azamgarh district. Upon the completion of 17 km long, 4-lane wide Buxar–Ghazipur Elevated Road (Bharauli in Buxar to Haydaria in Ghazipur), Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh will be directly connected to Arrah and Patna in Bihar by Purvanchal Expressway and NH-922.

