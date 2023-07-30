Push for quick rollout of US, UAE deals to boost exports

Push for quick rollout of US, UAE deals to boost exports2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 10:24 PM IST
The move involves giving full effect to the mutual recognition of a key trade facilitation scheme for authorized economic operators (AEOs) in India and their equivalent in the two partner-countries and to expand the coverage of beneficiaries.
New Delhi: The government is moving fast to operationalize two deals signed with the US and the UAE for making trade easier and also to boost the number of exporters and allied service providers who can benefit from them, according to two officials.
