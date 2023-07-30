Push for quick rollout of US, UAE deals to boost exports

“Under the AEO programme which started in India in 2011 and revamped in 2016, we have made a lot of progress last year. In 2022-23, we have added more than 1,000 new AEOs. This year also, we want to maintain the same tempo and we want to surpass last year’s track record," said the second official cited above, Naveen Kumar Jain, principal commissioner, directorate of international customs (DIC) in the finance ministry.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}