The BJP today named Pushkar Singh Dhami as new Uttarakhand CM. He will replace Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned from the post on Friday. Dhami was elected by the state leaders during the legislature party meeting in Dehradun.

Dhami is an MLA from the Khatima constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district.

Speaking to reporters, Dhami said: "My party has appointed a common worker, son of an ex-serviceman, who was born in Pithoragarh to serve the state. We will work together for people's welfare. We accept the challenge of serving people with the help of others, in a short time span."

Earlier, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat said that he was not in the race to become chief minister following the resignation of Tirath Singh Rawat from the post.

"Neither was I part of the race earlier, nor today. The legislative party leader will be elected at the meeting today," Trivendra told reporters. "Had he (Tirath Singh Rawat) not resigned, it would have led to Constitutional crisis. In some states, bypolls were delayed due to Covid. Circumstances have led to this situation. The leader to be elected at today's legislature meet," he added.

Trivendra Singh Rawat took oath as Uttarakhand Chief Minister after the 2017 Assembly polls. However, he tendered his resignation from the CM post after some BJP MLAs complained to the party's central leadership about his working style.

"The people of Uttarakhand are educated people and will take it naturally. At the time of Salt's bye-election, the Chief Minister was sick. A leader can contest elections only when he is completely fit," the BJP leader said further.

Tirath Singh Rawat resigned amid uncertainty over bypolls in Uttarakhand.

Tirath Singh Rawat, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Pauri Garhwal, took over as the Chief Minister this year in March. To continue as the chief minister, he had to be elected to the state assembly within six months since he was not an MLA.

Earlier, former Uttarakhand minister and Congress leader Navprabhat had written to the Election Commission urging it to "clear the confusion" in the state regarding bypolls. He argued that the bypolls can't be held in the state as general elections were less than a year away.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.