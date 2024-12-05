A tragic incident took place during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad. A stampede like situation occured resulting in the death of a woman and her young son being critically injured, as per report. The incident occurred late Wednesday night at Sandhya Theatre, where actor Allu Arjun had come to greet fans.
Reports state that the chaos erupted when fans rushed to catch a glimpse of the actor pushing aside those who were leaving the theatre.
