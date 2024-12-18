Pushpa 2 stampede: Boy critical, suffered brain damage; put on ventilator

Pushpa 2 stampede: Eight-year-old Sritej, injured in the stampede during actor Allu Arjun's impromptu visit to the theatre, is in the paediatric ICU. As per the medical bulletin, he needs mechanical ventilation with minimal support of oxygen and pressure.

“Child Sritej continues to remain in PICU needing mechanical ventilation with minimal support of oxygen and pressures. His fever is reducing, and he is on minimal inotropes. His vital parameters are stable, and he is tolerating feeds well. Given his static neurological status, a tracheostomy is being planned to facilitate weaning from the ventilator," the doctors treating him said in the bulletin released on December 17.

'Will Provide Better Treatment' Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand and Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu visited the hospital on December 17 and speaking to reporters later said that the government is discussing the matter. "There was a discussion in the government today, and whatever is required to save the boy and provide better treatment will be done," Anand said.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Anand also gave an update on Sritej; the Hindu reported: “The survivor has suffered brain damage due to lack of oxygen supply during the stampede, and the doctors have said that it will be a long haul for the brain to develop the capacity to analyse signals."

Chongthu also assured the child's father that the government would extend whatever support is necessary to the fullest extent.

The Hyderabad Police chief further stated, "The neurological condition is severely impacted. The doctors have opined that it will be a long haul before any improvements can be seen. The treatment is ongoing, and we are all hoping for the best." The government will bear the entire expenditure for the treatment, the officials confirmed.

Actor Allu Arjun 'Deeply Concerned' Actor Allu Arjun on December 15 said he remains deeply concerned about the health of the boy. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Arjun said: "I remain deeply concerned about young Shri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time. My prayers remain with them and I remain committed to taking responsibility for addressing the medical and family needs."

Meanwhile, Telangana State Women's Commission chairperson Nerella Sharada, who visited the hospital on December 15 said there needs to be actions to prevent such incidents. “Celebrities before they go to public places should give prior information to authorities about their visits. The government and the Commission stand with the boy's family and will extend necessary support, including medical treatment," she added.

