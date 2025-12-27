Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun, 22 others named in chargesheet filed by Hyderabad police

The Hyderabad police have filed a charge sheet in a local court against prominent Telugu actor Allu Arjun and 22 others in connection with a woman’s death during a stampede at the premiere of the film Pushpa-2, according to PTI.

The theatre management has been identified as the main accused, while Arjun has been listed as accused number 11 in the charge sheet.

Police officials have stated that ensuring public safety at large-scale events is the responsibility of the organisers, a report by India Today noted. The charge sheet reportedly outlines how insufficient arrangements and poor crowd management led to the fatal stampede.

What is Pushpa 2 stampede case? Earlier, Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 last year, following the death of a 35-year-old woman and injuries sustained by her eight-year-old son during a stampede at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4, 2024, during the screening of Pushpa 2. The stampede occurred as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor at the film’s premiere.

In the aftermath, the city police filed a case at Chikkadpally police station against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint from the deceased woman’s family. Allu Arjun was released the following day after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail. He was later permitted regular bail.

Both Allu Arjun and the makers of Pushpa provided financial assistance to the boy’s family and the Telangana government also announced support for them.

The actor had mentioned that he was deeply concerned about the health of young boy Shri Tej. “Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time. My prayers remain with them and I remain committed to taking responsibility for addressing the medical and family needs,” he said on X last year.

Telangana State Women’s Commission chairperson Nerella Sharada, who visited the hospital on December 15 last year, emphasised the need for measures to prevent such incidents. She stated that celebrities should inform authorities in advance before visiting public places and assured that the government and the Commission stand by the boy’s family, providing necessary support, including medical care.

Meanwhile, further legal action is anticipated as the court reviews the charge sheet and assesses the involvement of the individuals named in the case.