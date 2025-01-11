Actor Allu Arjun has received relief from a Telangana court, allowing him to be exempted from mandatory appearances before the police every Sunday.

Actor Allu Arjun gets relief from Telangana court, now exempted from appearing before police every Sunday.

A woman was killed and her child was left in a critical condition earlier this month after a stampede broke out at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The incident took place during a screening for Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4. A massive crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor at the venue and chaos ensued when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car.

Police allege that his actions contributed to the mayhem — resulting in the death of Revathi while her son sustained serious injuries. Officials also claimed that his team had failed to take necessary actions to defuse the situation despite being informed about the large crowd and potential danger.