Business News/ News / India/  Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun makes virtual court appearance over fan's death, seeks bail

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun makes virtual court appearance over fan's death, seeks bail

Livemint

Allu Arjun attended a virtual court session concerning a fan's death due to a stampede during a film event. He was arrested on December 13 and submitted a bail petition, expected to be heard on December 30.

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun makes virtual court appearance over fan's death, seeks bail

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun made a virtual court appearance on Friday in connection with the recent death of a fan. The Pushpa 2 star was arrested on December 13 after a film screening for his latest movie led to a stampede in Hyderabad. Arjun also filed a regular bail petition in the court which may come up for hearing on December 30.

