Telugu superstar Allu Arjun made a virtual court appearance on Friday in connection with the recent death of a fan. The Pushpa 2 star was arrested on December 13 after a film screening for his latest movie led to a stampede in Hyderabad. Arjun also filed a regular bail petition in the court which may come up for hearing on December 30.