Pushpa 2 The Rule actor Allu Arjun, on Tuesday, met the boy who was critically injured in the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident on December 4. The ten-year-old boy had lost his mother in the accident.

The injured kid is undergoing treatment at a private hospital after suffering serious injury in the stampede at the premiere of Allu Arjun's latest movie Pushpa 2. The Telugu actor met the boy after he received regular bail by a local court in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case on January 3.

Allu Arjun's visit to meet the boy on Jan 5 was cancelled The actor was supposed to meet the injured boy in hospital on January 5, but the plan was cancelled, reported PTI. Soon after the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, Allu Arjun was arrested in the accident and had to remain in jail for one night. Arjun is currently added as accused No 11 in the case.

Sandhya Theatre stampede led to the death of a woman and severely injured her eight-year-old son on December 4.

During Allu Arjun's visit to the hospital on Tuesday, Telangana State Film Development Corporation (FDC) Chairman Dil Raju was also present. Security was enhanced at the hospital in view of the actor's visit.

The SHO of Ramgopalpet Police Station had issued a notice to Allu Arjun regarding his proposed visit to the hospital and advised him to keep it confidential so that public order could be maintained in and around the hospital.

The SHO said police would make necessary arrangements for his visit.

The 'Pushpa' actor had earlier said that he remained deeply concerned about the boy, who is under constant medical care after the incident. He wished the boy a speedy recovery and said he is looking forward to meeting him and his family, but was advised not to due to ongoing legal proceedings.

The stampede occurred at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor during the Pushpa 2 premiere.

Following the tragedy, a case was registered against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management at the Chikkadpally police station. The charges were filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint by the deceased woman’s family.