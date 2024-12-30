Hello User
Pushpa 2 stampede case: Hyderabad court reserves order on Allu Arjun's bail plea, hearing postponed to January 3

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Hyderabad court reserves order on Allu Arjun's bail plea, hearing postponed to January 3

Livemint

A Hyderabad court has postponed its decision on Allu Arjun's bail plea linked to a woman's death during a stampede at his film premiere. The verdict is now set for January 3, 2025, after hearing from both police and the actor's legal team.

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Hyderabad court reserves order on Allu Arjun's bail plea, hearing postponed to January 3

A court on Monday reserved its order on the bail plea of top Telugu actor Allu Arjun, who is an accused in a case related to the death of a woman during a stampede at the premiere of his latest film, Pushpa-2. The II Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge deferred his verdict to January 3, 2025, after hearing arguments from both the police, which filed a counter-petition, and the actor's counsel.

