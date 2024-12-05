‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Actor Allu Arjun would be charged in Hyderabad because of the stampede that led to the death of one person, during the show's screening in the state, said Hyderabad Police, stated reports.

The Telugu actor faces police charges after a 35-year-old woman was killed and her nine-year-old son was seriously injured during the premiere of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre on Wednesday evening, police said.

Also Read | Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 1 likely to thrash all records

The Hyderabad Police have also filed a case against the theatre and its management for negligence and failure to ensure crowd safety. The case has been filed under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 118 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

As per the protocols under Section 105 of the BNS, the theatre would also be sealed. "The Sandhya Theatre management failed to ensure proper measures for crowd management as well as to control the crowd, which amounts to negligence. We have registered a case, and strict action will be taken against all those responsible. The theatre will also be sealed as part of the procedure," a senior police official said, reported The New Indian Express.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule': Police lathi charge to control crowds Chaos broke out outside the Sandhya Theatre when fans surged to catch a glimpse of the lead actor of the film, Allu Arjun who had arrived with music director Devi Sri Prasad for the screening. Reportedly, the main gate of the theater had collapsed under the pressure of the crowd.

To control the mob, the police had to resort to a lathi charge. Despite efforts to maintain order, the stampede turned tragic. The nine-year-old boy was injured and rushed to a private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.