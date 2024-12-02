Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit the theatres on December 5, and Allu Arjun's fans just can't keep calm. Adding to the buzz, the pre-release event for the movie will take place this evening in Telangana's capital, Hyderabad.

With large crowds expected, the Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory for commuters, urging them to avoid restricted routes and take alternate routes during the specified event time.

Hyderabad traffic police, in a post on X, said, “Commuters are requested to note the #TrafficAdvisory in view of #Pushpa2 pre release event on 02-12-2024 from 4.00pm to 10 PM at yousufguda battallion, police lines [sic]."

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the second instalment of the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. As the anticipation builds among Allu Arjun fans for the Sukumar-directorial movie, Hyderabad city's traffic police advised commuters to take note of traffic restrictions to avoid congestion.

The traffic restrictions effective from 4:00 pm onwards will be in place till 10:00 pm tonight as the event at Mallareddy College is expected to attract a large number of fans.

After the success of pre-release events in Kerala, Patna and Mumbai, the event titled 'Wildfire JAAthara' will take place in Hyderabad and reportedly commence at 6:00 pm to celebrate the film's official premiere set for December 5.

The advisory warns commuters against traffic congestion around the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Stadium and surrounding areas.

Urging commuters to seek alternative routes, the traffic police advisory states that vehicles heading to Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Stadium from Jubilee Hills check post will be diverted at Krishna Nagar Junction towards Sri Nagar Colony and Punjagutta.

Additionally, traffic moving to Jubilee Hills from Maitrivanam junction will be rerouted at Yousufguda Basti, while traffic to Borabanda from Maitrivanam bus stop will be diverted at Savera Function Hall.