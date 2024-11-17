Pushpa 2 trailer launch: Fans climb structures to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, Rashmika; lathi-charged | Videos

The trailer for Pushpa: The Rise sequel was launched in Gandhi Maidan, attracting thousands of fans. However, clashes with security occurred as some attempted to breach barricades. Pushpa 2 is set to release on December 5.

Published17 Nov 2024, 10:46 PM IST
Security personnel try to disperse the crowd as they arrive to see actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna during the trailer launch event of their film Pushpa 2 at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday.
Security personnel try to disperse the crowd as they arrive to see actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna during the trailer launch event of their film Pushpa 2 at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday.

A trailer launch event for Pushpa 2 went awry on Sunday evening as fans clashed with security personnel in Bihar. The trailer of the much-awaited sequel to Pushpa: The Rise was unveiled at the jam-packed Gandhi Maidan on Sunday evening as thousands waited for a glimpse of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and fellow actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Visuals shared online showed a massive crowd gathered at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna — with a stampede-like situation developing in some areas as they sought to catch sight of the two actors. A section of the people who gathered at the venue also crossed barricades and hurled shoes and slippers when they were prevented from going close to the stars.

“I welcome all the artists and technicians of the film at the historic Gandhi Maidan of Pataliputra...Today's event will be seen as a film revolution to promote the development of the film industry as well as tourism in Bihar...Till now, no trailer launch program of any film was organised on such a large scale in Bihar,” said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Security personnel were also seen brandishing batons and attempting to drive a section of the crowd back. Officials however denied media reports indicating they had resorted to lathi charge in order to control the situation.

“Only a group of people who had come to watch the event and tried to cross the barricade were removed. An adequate number of security personnel have been deployed at Gandhi Maidan,” Patna SSP Rajeev Mishra told PTI.

 

Pushpa 2 is scheduled to be released worldwide on December 5.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 10:46 PM IST
Pushpa 2 trailer launch: Fans climb structures to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, Rashmika; lathi-charged | Videos

