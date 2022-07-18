Pushpa actor Allu Arjun will lead India Day Parade in New York next month

Allu Arjun, as the Grand Marshal, will lead the parade along with New York City Mayor Eric Adams and a host of other distinguished dignitaries and celebrities.
Pushpa actor Allu Arjun will lead the annual India Day Parade in New York next month that is organised by a leading Indian diaspora organisation as India marks 75th year of Independence.
The Federation of Indian Associations - New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have planned grand events in the coming weeks and months to celebrate India's 75 years of Independence - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It is the 40th India Day Parade to be organised by them.
Renowned artists Shankar Mahadevan and Kailash Kher will lead the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations planned by FIA, the organisation announced during its 4th Parade Council meeting. At this year's parade, FIA said attempts will be made to set the Guinness World Records for the 'Most Different Flags Flown simultaneously' and the 'Largest Ensemble Damaru.'
Arjun, as the Grand Marshal, will lead the parade along with New York City Mayor Eric Adams and a host of other distinguished dignitaries and celebrities. The FIA India Day parade is considered the largest parade outside India to mark the country's independence and brings together thousands of members of the diaspora for one of the biggest cultural extravaganzas in the US.
The annual cultural extravaganza, which had also faced disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, runs through several streets of Madison Avenue in the heart of Manhattan, featuring tableaux by various Indian-American organisations, marching bands, police contingents and cultural performances by young Indian-American children.
FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya welcomed the announcement of Arjun as FIA's 40th Grand Marshal and “complimented the mega star for his kindness and patriotism towards the motherland." "There is palpable excitement in the Indian-American community to welcome the popular superstar and FIA will ensure he feels at home in the US," Vaidya said.
