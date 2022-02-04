Allu Arjun starrer Telegu language film 'Pushpa: The Rise" , Hindi version bags a total of ₹100.85 crore in seven week of its release.

The Hindi version of Pushpa is dubbed by Shreyas Talpade.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the week-wise box office report of Pushpa Hindi version in a tweet on Friday and declared it a blockbuster.

#Pushpa *HINDI* biz at a glance - *UPDATED* numbers…

⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 26.90 cr

⭐️ Week 2: ₹ 19.79 cr

⭐️ Week 3: ₹ 24.24 cr

⭐️ Week 4: ₹ 12.26 cr

⭐️ Week 5: ₹ 7.08 cr

⭐️ Week 6: ₹ 6.17 cr

⭐️ Week 7: ₹ 4.41 cr

Total: ₹ 100.85 cr#India biz. #PushpaHindi

BLOCKBUSTER. pic.twitter.com/jVvgsDq6U5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2022

'Pushpa: The Rise', directed by Sukumar, which marks his third-time collaboration with stylish star Allu Arjun.

Rashmika Mandana also stars in this movie.

The action drama has collected over total ₹100.85 crore gross at the box office in 7 weeks.

Pushpa: The Rise', which was released in Hindi, was one of the most talked-about south Indian movies of 2021 as it has entered the coveted 100 crore club.

'Pushpa: The Rise' was well received by the audience and critics.

It received a very positive response on its opening day.

The positive word of mouth boosted its collection at the box office.

The film has now become one of the blockbuster Tollywood movies of 2021.

The movie hit the theatres on 17 December.

All versions in India, Pushpa has collected ₹365 crore after 50 days of release in cinema halls.

Pushpa portrays Allu Arjun in the role of a sandalwood smuggler.

Pushpa has continued to draw audiences despite direct competition from Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Ranveer Singh starter 83.

Even after release on Amazon Prime Video, the box office collection of the film continues to grow.

Pushpa: The Rule will be the second part of this Sukumar directorial.

The movie will begin filming soon and will eye release later this year.

