'Pushpa' to release on 13 August, announces Allu Arjun

Tollywood star Allu Arjun 's new feature film "Pushpa", is set to release in theatres on 13 August, the actor said in a tweet on Thursday.

The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

"#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year. Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP," the actor wrote in a tweet.

The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay and Sunil and is directed by Sukumar. Sukumar and Allu Arjun along with music director Devi Sri Prasad, have previously worked together for Aarya and Aarya 2.

Sukumar and Allu Arjun have now teamed up for Pushpa after delivering hits like the director's Rangasthalam and Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film's shoot had come to a halt after cases for Covid-19 have been reported on the sets.

Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar, producers of the film, said they are hopeful the audience will enjoy the film as it has a combination of great content and actors.

"With the massive star power of Allu Arjun on our side, we are confident that the storyline will get more than its due. It is a gripping story and we've furthered our cause to bring the audiences fresh and impactful content with 'Pushpa'," the producers said in a statement.

The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers that has previously produced Sukumar's Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan Tej and Samantha Akkineni. The film is said to be based on red sandalwood smuggling.

