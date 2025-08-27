‘Pushpak Vimaan first plane’: Shivraj Chouhan after Anurag Thakur's ‘Hanuman in space’ remark

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently claimed that India had a “Pushpak Vimaan”, an ancient flying vehicle, long before the Wright brothers invented the aeroplane, as reported by the Indian Express.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of the 'Indian Institute of Science, Education, and Research' (IISER) on Monday, the BJP leader said, “India is not a modern nation; it is a thousand years old. When the world was in darkness, India gave light. Our science and technology were highly advanced. The country had a Pushpak vimaan aerial vehicle, which is mentioned in the Mahabharata.”

As reported by the Indian Express, speaking on weapon technology in ancient India, Chouhan claimed, “You must have read about Agniastra, Varunastra, and Brahmastra in India. These were used in the Mahabharata. And those weapons were such that after hitting the target, they would return to the quiver. Today, when missiles are being launched and drones are being sent, our country already achieved such things long ago”.

During his remarks, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also stated that Western countries encountered science much later, urging people to reject the belief that developed Western nations taught science to India.

The Agriculture Minister further emphasised that people should use products made in India, as this will generate employment opportunities for the Indian people and strengthen the economy.

Earlier, Union Minister Anurag Thakur made headlines with a viral video in which he claimed that Lord Hanuman was the first space traveller. Speaking to students on National Space Day at a PM Shri School, the 50-year-old minister asked, “Antriksh mein yatra karne wala pehla kaun tha?” (Who was the first space traveller?). He then answered, “Mujhe toh lagta hai Hanuman ji the” (I think it was Lord Hanuman).

Yuri Gagarin from the Soviet Union is internationally recognised as the first human in space. On April 12, 1961, aboard Vostok 1, he completed one orbit of Earth.

According to NASA, Gagarin's spacecraft travelled at a speed of 27,400 kilometres per hour, with the entire mission lasting 108 minutes. After re-entry, the cosmonaut safely landed via parachute after ejecting from the capsule.