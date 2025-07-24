‘Put America first’: Donald Trump warns Google and Microsoft to halt hiring in India and China

US President Donald Trump has urged American technology giants to halt overseas hiring practices, including those in India and China, and instead focus on creating jobs at home, reported India Today.

The publication added that the remarks were made during a high-profile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit held in Washington on Wednesday, where Trump took aim at what he described as the tech industry’s “globalist mindset”.

In a fiery address, Trump accused major tech firms like Google and Microsoft of capitalising on American freedoms while building factories abroad and employing foreign workers. “Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India, and stashing profits in Ireland,” he said. “Under President Trump, those days are over.”

Calling for a renewed sense of "patriotism and national loyalty," Trump demanded that Silicon Valley and the broader tech industry prioritise American interests in the race to dominate AI. “We need US technology companies to be all in for America. We want you to put America first. You have to do that. That’s all we ask,” he asserted.

The former president used the occasion to unveil three new executive orders intended to reshape the country’s AI landscape. The centrepiece of the announcements was a national strategy titled Winning the Race, aimed at accelerating the construction of AI infrastructure such as data centres and easing regulatory barriers to foster domestic growth in the sector.

Another executive order focuses on ensuring political neutrality in AI systems developed with federal funds. Trump criticised previous government-backed initiatives that emphasised diversity and inclusion, claiming such policies had hindered technological progress. “We are getting rid of woke,” he declared, stressing that AI tools used by public institutions must be free from ideological bias and must uphold accuracy above all else.

Trump also took issue with the terminology itself, suggesting the term "artificial intelligence" undermines the power of the technology. “It’s not artificial, it’s genius,” he said, hinting at a possible rebranding of how AI is perceived in policy and public discourse.