Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday asked the protesting farmers to mount pressure on the Centre to get farm laws repealed. He said protesting in state won't be effective as the decision to scrap three laws can be taken only by the central government.

“I want to tell Punjab farmers that this is their land. Their ongoing protests here are not in the state's interest. Instead of holding protests in the state, farmers should mount pressure on the Centre to get farm laws repealed," Singh said while speaking in Hoshiarpur.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting in the state against the three farm laws brought in by the Centre. The chief minister today said that their protest was hurting the state's economy, and that they should move to Delhi and put pressure on Delhi.

The central government has, however, refused to take back the laws but has offered certain amendments as discussed in series of meetings held between the farm union leaders and the government.

