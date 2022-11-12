Putin believes Ukraine not a real country, says Boris Johnson at HTLS 2022

The final day of HTLS 2022 kicked off with former UK PM Boris Johnson in conversation with Editor-in-chief of Hindustan Times, R Sukumar.
On Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Johnson says Russian President Vladimir Putin believes Ukraine is not a real country. “You want to know why Putin invaded Ukraine? Read his essay of July last year. He basically believes that Ukraine is not a real country," he said.
“People think that Ukraine's was going to join NATO and Putin had reasons to think he was being militarily encircled. It's nonsense. Absolute hogwash," Johnson said.
"The reason Putin invaded Ukraine is because he is a 70-year-old autocrat, who thought that he can make Russia great again and avenge the insults of the Cold War," says Johnson at HTLS 2022.
"He (Putin) thought that when his tanks rolled into Ukraine, they will be garlanded with roses by a grateful Ukrainian population. He was so deluded", the former UK PM said.
Johnson also said that he's going to continue to push for the things he believes in – supporting the people of Ukraine, helping them defend against the invasion.
'Shouldn't let immigration be the problem'
Speaking on immigration, Johnson said, "We should not let immigration be the problem. What matters with immigration is the public sense that it is controlled. People are not xenophobic or hostile to people from abroad. They want a sense that the government that they elect is in control of what is happening. "
Johnson led the Conservative Party to an extraordinary election victory in 2019, winning their biggest majority in the House of Commons since 1987 and the highest share of the vote of any party since 1979. The result was a major realignment in British politics, with Johnson’s Conservatives winning unprecedented support in areas they had never before represented.
