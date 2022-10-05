'Putin facing further isolation from…': White House on Ukraine war

The White House, taking note of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing isolation from the international community.
"We're asking that countries around the world continue to speak out publicly and continue to engage diplomatically on this as well. And so, I think that's what you're seeing from the prime minister (of India)," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference as quoted by news agency PTI.
The press secretary said she doesn't have anything to read out on any recent conversation between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi.
In reference to PM Modi's remark, 'this is not the time for war' to Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand, she said, "But his public comments directly to Putin are very clear. Now is not the time for war. And it's not the time, he was even more specific to that, he said his war, Putin's war, he was alluding to."
"Putin is facing further isolation from international communities as countries make clear that his decisions do have a lot of sympathies. When it comes to the potential nuclear threat, we have been very clear about that. We take nuclear weapons or nuclear saber-rattling very seriously here," she added as quoted by PTI.
Jean-Pierre further stated, “I do want to say that we have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture, nor do we have an indication that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons."
She said that the Ukrainians are fighting for their sovereignty.
This is something that we believe, not just the US, our allies and partners around the world," she said, adding that the US is going to continue to make sure that they are there for the Ukrainians.