Putin greets India on Independence Day, praises it for success in various sphere

Russian President Vladimir Putin (REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (REUTERS)

1 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2020, 10:08 PM IST PTI

  • Putin also praised the social and economic progress of the country while wishing the nation on the occasion of Independence day
  • He said relations between Russia and India are dynamically developing in the spirit of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership

MOSCOW : India rightfully enjoys high prestige among the international community, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said as he greeted the Indian government on the country's 74th Independence Day.

"Kindly accept cordial congratulations on the National Holiday – the Independence Day of the Republic of India," Putin said in his congratulatory message to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Your country rightfully enjoys high prestige among the international community. The success achieved by India in economic, social and other spheres is widely acknowledged," he said.

Putin said relations between Russia and India are dynamically developing in the spirit of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership.

"The 20th anniversary of its signing is celebrated this year. I am convinced that through joint efforts we will ensure the further development of the whole range of the bilateral ties – for the benefit of our friendly peoples, for the sake of strengthening stability and security on the regional and international level," he said.

"With all my heart, I wish you good health and success, and to all citizens of India – well-being and prosperity," Putin added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

