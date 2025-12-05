Putin India visit: Delhi Police issue traffic advisory amid high alert—check key restrictions, diversions here

Amid high alert and heightened security, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday released a detailed traffic advisory for Friday, citing administrative requirements. This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India for a two-day visit.
Commuters have been advised to avoid several key routes between 9:00 AM and 12:00 noon. Traffic will be regulated across carriageways and service lanes in high-density areas, as per the advisory shared on the Delhi Traffic Police X handle.
W Point
A Point
ITO Chowk
BSZ Marg
Delhi Gate
JLN Marg
Rajghat Crossing
Shanti Van Crossing
Hanuman Setu – Y Point
Netaji Subhash Marg
Nishad Raj Marg
Saleem Garh Flyover By-Pass
MGM-Pragati Maidan Tunnel to Hanuman Setu
Kashmere Gate
Vikas Marg
IP Marg
Drivers have been advised to avoid these routes between 9 AM and 12 PM and take alternate roads to prevent congestion. The advisory also highlights strict parking rules.
Parking will only be permitted in designated areas.
Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
JLN Marg
Ring Road (Hanuman Setu to Shanti Van to Rajghat, I.P. Flyover to Pragati Maidan Tunnel, and Nishad Raj Marg to IP Marg)
The traffic police warned that vehicles violating these rules will be towed and the owners prosecuted. Commuters are encouraged to follow official Delhi Traffic Police channels for real-time updates and further instructions.
Meanwhile, this is Russian President Vladimir Putin's first visit to India since 2021. He is scheduled to hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on December 5. In a rare diplomatic move emphasizing the close India-Russia relationship, PM Modi personally received President Putin at Delhi Airport on Thursday, deviating from usual protocol.
On arrival, Putin was accorded a ceremonial welcome, reflecting the strong bilateral ties. The visit also signals Russia's intent to maintain global influence despite growing Western isolation.
The trip highlights India’s strategic balancing in global affairs, as it deepens relations with Russia while managing its ties with Western nations. Discussions are expected to focus on the Ukraine conflict, the situation in Afghanistan, and further strengthening the India-Russia Strategic Partnership.
(With inputs from ANI)