Putin's India visit: Security agencies on high alert ahead of Russian President's two-day stay in Delhi

Multiple security agencies in the national capital have been put on high alert amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's two-day state visit to India scheduled on 4-5 December, PTI reported, citing official sources.

Authorities are preparing an extensive security grid to cover Putin's route and engagements in Delhi. A detailed itinerary has been finalised, but exact details of his stay, including the location where he will be lodged, have been withheld due to stringent security requirements, it added.

What are the security arrangements? Police sources told PTI that all agencies involved in security arrangements have been instructed to maintain continuous surveillance throughout the high-profile visit. “From the time of his arrival till his departure, every movement will be monitored by multiple security agencies. We are coordinating minute-to-minute movement details in real time,” a source told the agency.

The source also told PTI that top-ranking officers of Delhi Police will oversee the security arrangement, from traffic management to the sanitisation of areas that the Russian president may visit during his stay. “According to the prepared route plan, all locations on the movement map will be secured and sanitised well in advance. Advisories will also be issued about restrictions to minimise inconvenience to commuters,” he added.

‘Nothing is being left to chance’ – Multi-layered security ring to be in place The sources also stated that more than 50 personnel from Russia's advanced security and protocol teams will soon be in the capital, where they will conduct detailed inspections of planned routes, potential stopovers, venues to be visited, and the overall security architecture.

“During the two days, Delhi will witness a multi-layered security ring involving the Delhi Police, central agencies and Putin's personal security team. Specialised units, including SWAT teams, anti-terror squads and quick reaction teams, will be stationed at strategic points across the capital. Drone monitoring, CCTV surveillance and technical intelligence systems will also be deployed to ensure real-time situational awareness,” said the source.

Nothing is being left to chance, a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

Traffic diversions, restricted zones and pedestrian limitations are expected around key areas, though officials said announcements will be made in advance to minimise disruptions.

(With inputs from PTI)