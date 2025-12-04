Putin India Visit: What is Russian S-500 missile system India is eyeing? Features, cost factor and more

Putin India Visit: The Russian-made S-400 air defence system proved decisive during India’s Operation Sindoor earlier this year. The Indian Air Force hailed the S-400 — a cutting-edge surface-to-air missile platform — as the ‘game-changer’ of the three-day confrontation.

Advertisement

Now, with Russian President Vladimir Putin set to arrive in India today, New Delhi is setting its sights on the S-400’s bigger, stronger, and smarter successor: the S-500 Prometheus air shield.

India's keenness in procuring S-400 missile systems, upgrading Sukhoi 30 fighter jets, and purchasing other critical military hardware from Russia will be on the agenda for talks between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart, Andrey Belousov, on Thursday.

Belousov will be part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's delegation to India. The talks between the two defence ministers will take place a day ahead of the summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Putin.

During the meeting with Belousov, the Indian side is likely to push for the supply of military hardware within the prescribed timeframe.

Advertisement

India may also consider procuring the S-500 missile systems from Russia, according to media reports.

What is S-500 Prometheus? The S-500 Prometheus is Russia’s latest next-generation air and missile defence system, designed to defeat a wide spectrum of advanced threats — from stealth aircraft and drones to ballistic missiles, hypersonic glide vehicles, and even select low-Earth-orbit (LEO) objects.

Developed by Almaz-Antey, the S-500 represents a significant leap forward from the S-400, expanding air defence into the near-space layer.

With an interception range of roughly 500–600 km and a strike altitude of 180–200 km, it functions as a strategic, national-level shield, rather than a conventional battlefield system.

How is it different from the S-400? The S-500 is not just an improved S-400; it represents a qualitative leap in what air-defence systems can do. It is designed to defend not only high-altitude airspace but also the near-space layer. This is not the case with S-400.

Advertisement

The S-500 can engage faster, higher-flying threats — including long-range ballistic missiles, hypersonic glide vehicles, and even select low-Earth-orbit (LEO) objects.

The S-500 can intercept threats at a range of roughly 500–600 kilometres and engage targets at altitudes of 180–200 kilometres, reaching deep into the near-space layer. In comparison, the S-400’s ceiling is about 30 kilometres,

In October 2018, India signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to purchase five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, despite a warning from the US that proceeding with the contract may invite US sanctions under the provisions of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

Three squadrons have already been delivered.

Key Features of the S-500 Prometheus 1- It can intercept threats at 500–600 km, depending on missile type. It is designed to counter both aerial and strategic missile threats at long distances. It operates at an engagement altitude of 180–200 km, penetrating the exo-atmospheric/near-space layer.

Advertisement

2- It allows interception of ballistic missiles, hypersonic glide vehicles, and some LEO objects.

3- It uses advanced interceptors like 77N6-N and 77N6-N1. It is capable of kinetic kill, meaning destroying targets with force rather than explosive proximity.

4-It is specifically developed to engage hypersonic cruise missiles, hypersonic glide vehicles and high-speed ballistic re-entry vehicles

5- It comes with an engagement reaction time of 3–4 seconds, significantly quicker than the S-400.

Co-production programme Russia inducted a limited number of S-500 units into service in 2021, and production remains modest.

According to the reports, Russia is pitching the S-500 not merely as a purchase but as a co-production programme with Almaz-Antey — the state-owned air- and space-defence giant behind the S-300, S-400, and S-500 families. The key components would be manufactured in India.

Advertisement

The Cost Factor Challenge The S-500 is significantly more expensive than the S-400 and requires complex maintenance, specialised training, and long-term servicing arrangements. Integrating it into India’s command-and-control network would also be challenging.

The S-500 represents a qualitative leap in what air-defence systems can do.

Export availability is extremely limited, and political negotiations are likely to be protracted. But the system’s capabilities are built for the next era of air and missile defence.