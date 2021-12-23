Putin says hopes Russia will reach COVID-19 herd immunity in 2022

Putin says hopes Russia will reach COVID-19 herd immunity in 20221 min read . 04:38 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he hoped Russia could vaccinate enough people to reach collective COVID-19 immunity next year, as he urged more Russians to get inoculated.
