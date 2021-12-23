Putin says hopes Russia will reach COVID-19 herd immunity in 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he hoped Russia could vaccinate enough people to reach collective COVID-19 immunity next year

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he hoped Russia could vaccinate enough people to reach collective COVID-19 immunity next year, as he urged more Russians to get inoculated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he hoped Russia could vaccinate enough people to reach collective COVID-19 immunity next year, as he urged more Russians to get inoculated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}