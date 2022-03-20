Putin sports $14,000 designer jacket during pro-war rally; faces netizens' wrath

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The actual cost of the designer jacket from Loro Piana in the Russian currency ruble is a whopping 1.5 million, while in dollars it's somewhere around $13,953
While his country faces never-before-seen sanctions imposed by the western powers, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed an audience in no less than $14,000 designer jacket during a rally in Moscow. This gesture of the Russian President has not gone down well with the netizens who slammed him for his extravagance.
As the video of Putin addressing the crowd went viral, some social media users claimed that the dark-blue designer jacket is actually from Loro Piana, an Italian luxury brand company. The actual cost of the jacket in the Russian currency ruble is a whopping 1.5 million, while in dollars it's somewhere around $13,953.
The jacket is reportedly made from “quilted cashmere, with the white goose down feathers for padding, goat suede trims and 100 per cent virgin wool," The Telegraph reported, adding that the white colour sweater that Putin wore inside costs around $4,217.92 or 3,200 pounds.
Yana Morozova, a Ukrainian interpreter, said the Loro Piana puffer jacket costs around 1.5 million rubles. "While Russian people are fighting for food in stores, Putin addressed 90000 Russians wearing a Loro Piana puffer jacket for 1.5 million rubles," she said.
"Putin against the West in €12,700 Loro Piana jacket," said Mykhailo Golub, a Ukrainian.
"Anyone who likes anything Western is a national traitor, declared Putin and two days later appeared dressed in a $10K Loro Piana coat at a rally in Moscow promoting war in Ukraine. Putin has long been a fan of the brand - time to end this. Please, sign," said Karine Orlova, a journalist.
"While Russians are fighting over groceries in supermarkets, Putin appeared in front of the Luzhniki audience in a Loro Piana jacket for almost one and a half million rubles," said a tweet from Anonymous Operations.
"While Putin commits genocide in Ukraine he LIES about stopping genocide. While in an Italian Loro Piana coat worth more than most Russians' yearly salary," said Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher focussed on Kremlin.
"UPDATE: According to @MoscowTimes, today Putin whipped the crowd into a frenzy in support of war crimes and told Russians to hunker down from “economic war" by the West while wearing a $14,000 Loro Piana down jacket. A true dictator of the people. #Ukraine," said Tim McMillan, a retired police lieutenant.
“While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has become famous for his khaki green T-shirt, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin chose a £10,000 Loro Piana jacket for his appearance at a stadium rally last week," said Ericssen, Elections Research Analyst, Meta.
