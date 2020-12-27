OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Putin to receive Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus: Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: AP)

Putin to receive Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus: Kremlin

1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 06:41 PM IST Maria Tsvetkova , Reuters

'He said he will be vaccinated, he made this decision and was waiting until all formalities are completed,' Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW : Russia's President Vladimir Putin will receive the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a Russian state TV channel on Sunday.

"He said he will be vaccinated, he made this decision and was waiting until all formalities are completed," the spokesman was quoted as saying to Rossiya 1 TV Channel on its website.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Indian Farmers beat utensils at a protest against new farm laws

Farmers' protest: Agitators stay put at Delhi borders amid harsh winter

1 min read . 06:53 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi set to inaugurate New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of EDFC

1 min read . 06:44 PM IST
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

'No Corona, Corona No': Ramdas Athawale coins slogan for new Covid-19 strain

1 min read . 06:39 PM IST
As per IMD predictions, scattered rainfall or snowfall is expected to be observed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till Monday

Severe cold wave to hit Delhi-NCR, expected to last till Jan 3: IMD

1 min read . 06:31 PM IST

Russia launched a voluntary vaccination programme with the Russia-made Sputnik V vaccine earlier in December, starting with the most vulnerable groups in Moscow.

People over the age of 60 may begin to apply for shots on Monday, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his website on Sunday, the day after the Russian health ministry said the vaccine was approved for use by elderly people after a separate trial.

68-year-old Putin said earlier that the Russian vaccine was effective and safe and he saw no reason not to be vaccinated addeing that he was waiting until it became available.

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in Russia, Putin has mainly worked remotely, held meetings via videolink and limited travel.

He said in August that one of his daughters had taken part in the clinical trial of the vaccine and felt well afterwards.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout