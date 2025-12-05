Putin’s India visit LIVE Updates: Putin to hold India–Russia summit talks with PM Modi today — what's on the agenda?

Putin's India visit LIVE updates: In Delhi for the annual India-Russia summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin was greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 4 December after he landed for his first state visit to India in four years.

On the agenda are likely discussions on India-Russia ties, a highly touted defense pact, and renewed trade commitments amid United States President Donald Trump's tariffs and sanctions.

What is Putin's schedule today, on 5 December?

11 AM — Ceremonial Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

1130 AM — Wreath Laying at Rajghat

1150 AM — Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House

1:50 PM — Press Statements at Hyderabad House

7 PM — Meeting with President Droupadi Murmy at Rashtrapati Bhavan

9 PM, Friday — Departure from India