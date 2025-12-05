Subscribe

Putin’s India visit LIVE Updates: Putin to hold India–Russia summit talks with PM Modi today — what's on the agenda?

Putin's India Visit LIVE Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, in his first state visit to India in four years.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated5 Dec 2025, 07:02:26 AM IST
Putin's India visit LIVE Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for an informal dinner at the Prime Minister's Residence in New Delhi, India December 4, 2025.
Putin's India visit LIVE Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for an informal dinner at the Prime Minister's Residence in New Delhi, India December 4, 2025. (Sputnik / Alexander Kazakov / Pool via Reuters )

Putin's India visit LIVE updates: In Delhi for the annual India-Russia summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin was greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 4 December after he landed for his first state visit to India in four years.

On the agenda are likely discussions on India-Russia ties, a highly touted defense pact, and renewed trade commitments amid United States President Donald Trump's tariffs and sanctions.

What is Putin's schedule today, on 5 December?

11 AM — Ceremonial Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

1130 AM — Wreath Laying at Rajghat

1150 AM — Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House

1:50 PM — Press Statements at Hyderabad House

7 PM — Meeting with President Droupadi Murmy at Rashtrapati Bhavan

9 PM, Friday — Departure from India

Follow updates here:
5 Dec 2025, 07:02:22 AM IST

Putin's India visit LIVE updates: Putin's first state visit to India in 4 years significant

Notably, this is Vladimir Putin's first state visit to India since December 2021 and comes after his interaction with PM Modi at the SCO Summit in China. The two-day trip is significant, as the two countries are expected to announce deals in culture, defense, science and technology, and trade.

5 Dec 2025, 06:54:35 AM IST

Putin's India visit LIVE updates: Modi gifts Putin with Bhagavad Gita

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 4 December gifted Russia President Vladimir Putin with a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, sharing teachings that “give inspiration to millions across the world”, he said in a post on social media.

In a display of close India-Russia ties, Modi received Putin with a handshake and hug before the two leaders proceeded to ride together from the airport to the PM's Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

5 Dec 2025, 06:50:45 AM IST

Putin's India visit LIVE updates: Putin-Modi talks scheduled today

5 Dec 2025, 06:49:39 AM IST

Putin's India visit LIVE updates: Day 2 of Putin's state visit to India

Good morning and welcome to Mint's LIVE coverage of Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to India. He landed in Delhi in the evening on 4 Decemberand is scheduled to hold talks with PM Narendra Modi later today.

Stay with Livemint for latest news updates and developments!

