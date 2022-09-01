Putin will not attend Gorbachev's funeral on Saturday: Kremlin

Putin will not attend Gorbachev's funeral on Saturday: Kremlin1 min read . 04:05 PM IST
- Kremlin said that President Putin has paid tribute to the Soviet leader today.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend Saturday’s funeral for the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Kremlin announced on Thursday adding that he has paid tribute to the former President today.
