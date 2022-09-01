Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Putin will not attend Gorbachev's funeral on Saturday: Kremlin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, right, talks with former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev 
04:05 PM IST

  • Kremlin said that President Putin has paid tribute to the Soviet leader today.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend Saturday’s funeral for the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Kremlin announced on Thursday adding that he has paid tribute to the former President today. 

