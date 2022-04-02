PV demand jumps as personal mobility gains traction in FY22

According to Shashank Srivastava, executive director, Maruti Suzuki India, while the passenger vehicle market has staged a healthy recovery from the pandemic-torn FY21, total industry volumes have shrunk considerably in the aftermath of covid-19-related global supply chain disruptions. “The overall passenger vehicle industry sold 3.069 million this fiscal, compared with 2.711 million last financial year, a growth of 13.2%. The industry has performed well considering all the supply chain constraints we faced, however, we are now back to FY17 production levels, which is something to keep in mind," he said.

