Wholesale dispatches of cars, utility vehicles and commercial vehicles continued to improve in March, compared to the preceding month, on the back of sustained improvement in economic activity and shift in customer preference towards personal mobility to avoid Covid-19 infection. Increased activity in the infrastructure and manufacturing sectors has also helped improve wholesales of heavy and medium commercial vehicles.

Dispatches of Two-wheelers though were muted as demand has slowed down after resumption of public transport in rural areas.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd – country’s largest car maker - reported a 0.9% month-on-month growth in domestic wholesale to 146,203 units in March. Its hatchback and compact car sales grew by 2.27% month – on - month to 106,854 units, while those of utility vehicles declined marginally by 2.2% to 26,174 units.

Vehicle dispatches of the country's second largest vehicle manufacturer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, also increased by 1.93% to 52,600 units in March on the back of high demand for its hatchbacks and sport utility vehicles. Mumbai based car maker, Tata Motors saw wholesales jump by 8.9% to 29654 units while Mahindra and Mahindra’s dispatches also increased by 8.5% to 16700 units.

Most of the leading automakers replenished inventory at dealerships after improved retail sales over the last five months and high waiting period on popular products due to supply chain constraints has also led to substantial reduction in vehicle stocks. Automobile sales in India are counted as factory dispatches and not retail sales.

Vehicle sales are usually compared on a corresponding basis but in the second half of March, last year, automakers had to close down their respective factories, as the union government imposed stringent lockdown from March, 18. Subsequently, operations remained suspended till the first week of May. It took automakers another two months to come back to normal production schedule.

According to Shailesh Chandra, president, passenger vehicle business unit, the passenger vehicle industry witnessed a strong growth in fourth quarter of FY21 on a low base with robust demand for personal mobility and new launches driving demand.

“Tata Motors PV business posted its highest ever sales in 9 years, in March 21 and Q4 FY21. In FY21 the business registered its highest ever annual sales in 8 years, while posting a growth of 69% versus FY20. The company’s “New Forever" product range, including the new Tata Safari, continues to witness strong acceptance in the market," he added.

On the back of faster recovery in economic activity, wholesale of commercial vehicles continues to show signs of a pick-up albeit on a low base, after a gap of more than two years. Dispatches of commercial vehicles at Tata Motors increased by 18.2% to 36955 units while the same at Ashok Leyland increased by 23.3% to 15761 units.

In the two-wheeler segment, Hero Moto Corp –country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer - witnessed 12.3% to 544340 units while Chennai based TVS Motor Co reported a 3.5% jump in volumes. With the resumption of public transport sales of entry level motorcycles have softened over the last three months in the rural and semi urban markets.

According to Mitul Shah, head of research, Reliance Securities, majority of automobile companies delivered decent growth in volumes in March on a month-on-month basis. Growth was very high when compared on a corresponding basis due lower base of last year, since operations were severely impacted by pandemic. Therefore it is more appropriate to consider m-o-m growth for analysis.

“Passenger vehicles and tractors recorded decent volume while M&HCV outperformed strongly with healthy MoM growth. Overall volume was also supported by inventory fill up by dealers ahead of expected price hike in new financial year. We are very positive on commercial vehicle segment and expect M&HCV segment to record over 100% growth in FY22E," added Shah.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via