PV sales in India set to hit record 3.8 million units in FY23: Icra

“Even amidst the uncertainty caused by the pandemic and the semiconductor crisis, the OEMs continued to invest in capacity augmentation and new product development, aided by their strong financial risk profiles. Intending to build up the capacity to cater to the ongoing robust demand and expectation of healthy volume growth going forward, the OEMs are now ramping up their capacity expansion plans. Multiple OEMs have already announced an aggregate outlay in excess of Rs. 250 billion towards capacity expansion for the next few fiscals. Besides CAPEX by the OEMs, auto component manufacturers are also expected to scale up their investments to support their customers,“ Rohan Kanwar Gupta, vice president & sector head - corporate ratings, Icra said.